SWAT Situation Ends At Allen Apartment Complex

ALLEN (CBSDFW.COM) – A three-hour long SWAT standoff ended this morning in Allen after police detained a man accused of firing at a construction worker.
Police tell us it began around 2:00 a.m. at the Cottonwood Creek Apartments on Greenville Avenue near Jupiter Road not far from Allen High School.
Officers were called there on reports a man had fired one round at a construction worker outside an apartment.
Police tried to make contact with anyone inside without success, and SWAT was called in.
No one was hit, but officers detained the man for questioning. Any decision on charges will come later this morning, police said.
Officers closed Greenville Avenue between St. Mary Drive and South Jupiter Road until the situation ended.