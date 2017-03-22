CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

SWAT Situation Ends At Allen Apartment Complex

March 22, 2017 4:49 AM
Filed Under: Allen High School, SWAT, allen police, Cottonwood Creek Apartments

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ALLEN (CBSDFW.COM) – A three-hour long SWAT standoff ended this morning in Allen after police detained a man accused of firing at a construction worker.

Police tell us it began around 2:00 a.m. at the Cottonwood Creek Apartments on Greenville Avenue near Jupiter Road not far from Allen High School.

Officers were called there on reports a man had fired one round at a construction worker outside an apartment.

Police tried to make contact with anyone inside without success, and SWAT was called in.

No one was hit, but officers detained the man for questioning.  Any decision on charges will come later this morning, police said.

No one was hit by gunfire.

Officers closed Greenville Avenue between St. Mary Drive and South Jupiter Road until the situation ended.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia