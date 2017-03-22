CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

US Declines To Join Letter Criticizing China On Human Rights

March 22, 2017 4:14 PM
Filed Under: Abstention, Canada, China, Complicit, Germany, human rights, Humanity, Peace, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, U.K., United States, war

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States has declined to join other countries in criticizing China about allegations of torture against human rights lawyers.

The U.K., Germany, Canada and eight others signed a letter raising concerns about lawyers and rights activists detained incommunicado for long periods. The letter urges China to investigate torture claims against lawyer Xie Yang and others.

The U.S. abstention comes as activists raise growing concerns that the Trump administration is de-emphasizing human rights in diplomacy. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson struck a conciliatory tone with China during a visit last week.

The State Department won’t say why the U.S. didn’t sign, who made the decision and whether the White House was involved. The State Department says the U.S. raises “serious” human rights concerns as part of “regular discussions” with China.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia