Bikers Cry Discrimination Against Iconic Burger Joint

March 23, 2017 10:39 PM By J.D. Miles
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An iconic Dallas restaurant chain is being accused of discrimination.

But those complaining of being turned away have been a familiar sight at Keller’s Hamburgers for years. The restaurant is reinstating an old policy that bans motorcyclists from eating on the premises.

It’s been a popular gathering spot for bike and car shows in the parking lot. But the founder’s son says customers on motorcycles weren’t always allowed at Kellers and have recently become a problem.

But motorcycle enthusiasts like Ryan Davis deny that.

“That’s kind of the cornerstone of what that place is built on they have a decent burger but people of come up there with the family look at the cars look at the bikes,” says Davis.

“For 45 years this was just business as for usual for us Kellers did not serve motorcycles except food to go,” says John Keller, owners son. “It turned into a biker hang out they wouldn’t let other customers park there I’ve seen them yell at customers.”

This decision to reinstitute an old policy has bikers and motorcycle enthusiasts heating up social media with complaints.
They are also considering a protest there this weekend.

