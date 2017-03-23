DFW Restaurant Week Announces 2016 Star Restaurants

Follow DW Restaurant Week: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS – Whetting appetites for this summer’s highly anticipated 20th anniversary event, DFW Restaurant Week presented by Your Metroplex Cadillac Dealers is announcing 2016 results, touting over $711,000 raised for charity partners the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) and Lena Pope. The campaign is also honoring top restaurants with its annual DFW Restaurant Week Star Restaurant Awards, recognizing exemplary fundraising and participation during the 2016 campaign. Known as summer’s hottest dining event, the 20th Anniversary DFW Restaurant Week will return with the feature dates of August 7-13, 2017, with many restaurants also offering Preview Weekend and dining extensions for additional weeks. Reservations open in July.

DFW Restaurant Week 2016 Results

Last August more than 130 participating restaurants served thousands of diners for DFW Restaurant Week. Twenty (20) percent of the price of each prix fixe lunch or dinner was donated to the North Texas Food Bank (Dallas area restaurants) and Lena Pope (Tarrant County restaurants.) Of the $711,168 raised during DFW Restaurant Week, NTFB received $535,022 and Lena Pope received $176,146.

“As our largest annual fundraising event, DFW Restaurant Week makes a significant contribution to our work feeding hungry North Texans. Last year alone, the campaign helped to provide more than 1.6 million meals to children, families and seniors throughout our community,” said Simon Powell, NTFB interim president & chief executive officer. “We are extremely grateful to the restaurants, diners and sponsors who generously support us through DFW Restaurant Week.”

Todd Landry, chief executive officer of Lena Pope, said, “DFW Restaurant Week is a tremendously successful community program, supporting local restaurant business while also raising substantial funds for our organization. Last August alone, DFW Restaurant Week diners helped Lena Pope to provide more than 1,400 counseling sessions to help struggling families overcome life’s challenges. We’re looking forward to topping those impressive results with this year’s 20th anniversary campaign!”

DFW Restaurant Week 2016 – Star Restaurant Award Winners

The following restaurants are recognized as the 2016 DFW Restaurant Week Star Restaurants, presented in order of largest donations to the North Texas Food Bank or Lena Pope.

Dallas Area – Supporting NTFB

1. Pappas Bros. Steakhouse

2. Al Biernat’s

3. The Capital Grille – Plano

4. Eddie V’s Prime Seafood – Dallas

5. III Forks Dallas

6. The Capital Grille – Dallas

7. Five Sixty by Wolfgang Puck

8. Chamberlain’s Steak & Chop House

9. Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille – Frisco

10. Central Market

11. Nick & Sam’s Steakhouse

12. The Mansion Restaurant

13. Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille – Uptown

14. Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House

15. Table 13

16. Del Frisco’s Grille – Plano

17. Chamberlain’s Fish Market Grill

18. Steve Fields Steak & Lobster Lounge

19. Ruth’s Chris Steak House – Dallas

20. Seasons 52 – NorthPark

Tarrant County – Supporting Lena Pope

1. The Capital Grille – Fort Worth

2. Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House

3. Eddie V’s Prime Seafood

4. Del Frisco’s Grille – Fort Worth

5. Del Frisco’s Grille – Southlake

6. Kirby’s Prime Steakhouse

7. Ruth’s Chris Steak House

8. Mac’s On Main

9. Silver Fox – Fort Worth

10. Bonnell’s Fine Texas Cuisine

DFW Restaurant Week Star Restaurant – 2016 Bigger Portion Award

The top three restaurants recognized for showing the greatest percentage increase in charitable contributions from 2015 to 2016 are:

Dallas Area – Supporting NTFB

The Landmark Restaurant Bistecca Seasons 52 – Plano

Tarrant County – Supporting Lena Pope

Queenie’s Steakhouse Lonesome Dove Max’s Wine Dive

DFW Restaurant Week Star Restaurant – 2016 Newbie of the Year Award

These first-time restaurants demonstrating extraordinary enthusiasm and support were chosen by DFW Restaurant Week for its Newbie of the Year Award:

Dallas Area – Proof + Pantry and Savor

Tarrant County – Fixture

DFW Restaurant Week 2016 Sponsors

DFW Restaurant Week presented by Your Metroplex Cadillac Dealers is a CBS RADIO DFW event. In 2016, it was also proudly sponsored by Texas Beef Council, Central Market, Oak Farms Dairy, OpenTable, Sysco, FreshPoint, American Institute of Wine & Food, D Magazine, and The Star-Telegram | Indulge Magazine.

20th Annual DFW Restaurant Week presented by Your Metroplex Cadillac Dealers

Celebrating 20 years in 2017, DFW Restaurant Week presented by Your Metroplex Cadillac Dealers is sure to be the most successful – and delicious – yet! Reservations will open in July on DFW Restaurant Week “Reservation Day” (date to be announced), when the official list of participating restaurants will be unveiled.

A highly anticipated annual charitable campaign, DFW Restaurant Week is known as summer’s hottest North Texas dining event! Each August diners enjoy delicious prix fixe dinners and lunches at more than 125 participating restaurants, with 20 percent of each meal going to the North Texas Food Bank in the Dallas area or Lena Pope in Tarrant County. Since its creation in 1997, the event has raised millions for its local charity partners, including more than $700,000 raised in 2016 alone. For the full dish on DFW Restaurant Week, please visit dfwrestaurantweek.com and follow on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.

About North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a top-ranked nonprofit hunger-relief organization with its primary distribution center in Southwest Dallas, and administrative headquarters located in the Dallas Farmers Market. Each day, NTFB provides access to more than 190,000 meals for hungry children, seniors, and families through a network of more than 1,000 programs and more than 200 Partner Agencies. In fiscal year 2016, NTFB provided access to some 70 million nutritious meals. While the NTFB is making steady progress toward closing the hunger gap, much work remains to be done to reach the organization’s 10-year goal of providing 92 million nutritious meals annually by 2025. NTFB is a member of Feeding America, a national hunger relief organization.

About Lena Pope

More than 87 years ago, Lena Pope began creating hope for North Texas children. Since its founding in 1930, the programs offered by Lena Pope have evolved to meet the changing needs of the community. Lena Pope provides counseling and education services that are designed to wrap around the entire family. From play therapy for young children to substance use treatment for adolescents and adults, Lena Pope is there to help meet the mental health needs of Tarrant county and the surrounding areas. Lena Pope operates Chapel Hill Academy, an open-enrollment public charter school for more than 500 elementary students in south Fort Worth. Lena Pope also has an Early Learning Center that provides quality early learning opportunities for 114 children ages six weeks to five years. With the support of the community, Lena Pope will continue to help children and families thrive.