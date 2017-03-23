London Attack Victim’s Sister Says Brother Was “Goodhearted”

National Puppy Day - Upload/View Your Pics And Videos Here

March 23, 2017 5:27 PM
ALEDO (CBSDFW.COM) – The sister of Kurt W. Cochran, an American killed in the London terror attack spoke to CBS11 this afternoon about her brother.

“Outgoing, fun loving, goodhearted and very laid back,” all describe Kurt, according to his sister Sandy Cochran.

Cochran and his wife, Melissa, were on the last day of their European vacation celebrating their 25th anniversary when an attacker plowed an SUV into pedestrians Wednesday on London’s Westminster Bridge.

Kurt Cochran and his wife Melissa are self-employed, having built a recording studio business from the ground up over the last 10 years, according to his sister Sandy (pictured). During that time they donated their recording and sound skills to the Summerfest celebration in Bountiful, Utah, to local school productions, and many other worthy causes. (photo credit: Cochran family)

Sandy said she spoke to Kurt every day and that they were “having the time of their lives.” Sadly, she didn’t hear from him the day of the attack.

She received a phone call confirming his death at 5 a.m. Thursday morning. Cochran was one of five people killed.

Sandy is headed to London to care for Kurt’s wife who was seriously injured but is expected to recover.

Kurt Cochran is survived by two adult sons.

On Thursday, President Trump called Cochran “a great American” on Twitter.

