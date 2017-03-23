National Puppy Day - Upload/View Your Pics And Videos Here

Plaintiffs Ask Judges To Trash Texas Congressional Districts

March 23, 2017 10:07 PM

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The plaintiffs challenging the congressional district lines imposed by the Texas Legislature in 2011 have asked federal judges to trash that district plan and order a new district plan.

In a 16-page brief filed Thursday in San Antonio, attorneys for the plaintiffs asked for quick court action so the Legislature can have an acceptable plan in place in time for the 2018 elections. Failure to do so would force Texans to elect members of Congress “under a legally invalid plan.”

The plaintiffs move Thursday comes two weeks after the three-judge federal court panel ruled, by a 2-1 vote, that Republicans who controlled the Legislature racially gerrymandered some congressional districts to weaken the growing electoral power of minorities.

