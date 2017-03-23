CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]

Stranded North Texas Woman Rescued After 5 Days Near Grand Canyon

March 23, 2017 9:14 AM
Filed Under: Amber Vanhecke, Arizona, grand canyon, out of gas, stranded

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (CBSDFW.COM/CBS NEWS/AP) – Authorities say a 24-year-old North Texas woman spent five days stranded in scorching heat in a remote area of northern Arizona before she was rescued Friday.

The state Department of Public Safety says Amber VanHecke was driving near the south rim of the Grand Canyon when her car ran out of gas.

She couldn’t get a cell phone signal but after being stranded five days she decided to take off on what would be a seven-mile trek to a place where she could call 911.

DPS says the call was dropped before police could zero in on her location, but deputies from a local sheriff’s office and troopers from the DPS Air Rescue Unit used their knowledge of the area to narrow down where her car likely was. The search came to an end when a DPS helicopter spotted the vehicle from the air.

VanHecke had placed white rocks on the ground spelling out HELP in large letters and left notes at the car detailing where she was headed in search of a cell phone signal. The helicopter flew in that direction and crew members spotted her on the road, frantically waiving to get their attention.

amber vanhecke note 2 Stranded North Texas Woman Rescued After 5 Days Near Grand Canyon

(credit: Arizona Department of Public Safety)

VanHecke was treated at the scene for exposure, then taken by helicopter to a trauma center in Flagstaff.

Trooper paramedic and helicopter crew member Edgar Bissonette was the first one on the ground to greet her. He told CBS Phoenix affiliate KPHO-TV that he greeted her saying, “Hi, did you call?” Bissonette said she smiled and gave him a big bear hug.

VanHecke was running out of food and water when she was found. But Bissonette said she was strategic in her consumption and her planning.

amber vanhecke note 1 Stranded North Texas Woman Rescued After 5 Days Near Grand Canyon

(credit: Arizona Department of Public Safety)

“She was smart and prepared. She had food and water in her vehicle for the trip. Even though she was down to her last bit of water, it kept her going,” he said. “When she left the vehicle, she left notes so we knew where to find her. She did everything right.”

VanHecke, a student at the University of North Texas, is now recovering at home in Denton. In a Facebook post, she wrote, “I guess I got to cross riding in a helicopter off my bucket list.”

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia