CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM President Trump | 'Obamacare Will Explode' After Withdrawal Of Health Care Bill | Watch/Read More

54 Trumpcare Protesters In Wheelchairs Arrested At U.S. Capitol

March 24, 2017 5:08 PM
Filed Under: Adapt, Capitol Rotunda, Health, medicaid, Obamacare, Trumpcare, Washington

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) – A U.S. Capitol Police spokeswoman says 54 people, many in wheelchairs, were arrested Wednesday in the Capitol Rotunda as the protested the health care bill being considered in the House.

Chanting “Rather go to jail than die without Medicaid,” the protesters were led out individually or in pairs by members of the U.S. Capitol Police.

One protester displayed a sign that said “Medicaid = Life 4 Disabled.”

Spokeswoman Eva Malecki says the 41 women and 13 men arrested were charged under District of Columbia law that makes it illegal for someone to obstruct passage through a public building and continue to do so after being instructed by police to cease.

One of the protesters said she is part of ADAPT, an organization that promotes rights for people with disabilities.

The GOP-led bill would limit future federal financing for Medicaid.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia