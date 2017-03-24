54 Trumpcare Protesters In Wheelchairs Arrested At U.S. Capitol

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) – A U.S. Capitol Police spokeswoman says 54 people, many in wheelchairs, were arrested Wednesday in the Capitol Rotunda as the protested the health care bill being considered in the House.
Chanting “Rather go to jail than die without Medicaid,” the protesters were led out individually or in pairs by members of the U.S. Capitol Police.
One protester displayed a sign that said “Medicaid = Life 4 Disabled.”
Spokeswoman Eva Malecki says the 41 women and 13 men arrested were charged under District of Columbia law that makes it illegal for someone to obstruct passage through a public building and continue to do so after being instructed by police to cease.
One of the protesters said she is part of ADAPT, an organization that promotes rights for people with disabilities.
The GOP-led bill would limit future federal financing for Medicaid.
