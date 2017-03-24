Are Cowboys Nearing End Of Romo Saga?

By Mike Fisher

FRISCO (105.3 The Fan) – Sources involved in the Tony Romo saga told me on Thursday that this weekend’s NFL Owners Meetings might bring the drama to an end.

At that moment, it wasn’t clear what that “end” might be.

But on Friday comes buzz regarding the idea of the Denver Broncos (or whomever), having succeeded at this game of chicken with the Joneses, coming forward with a less-than-premium offer. If Dallas is faced with the lone option of releasing Romo (something owner Jerry Jones promised him back on March 8), might it be open-minded to excepting a late-round pick for the 37-year-old standout QB?

Meanwhile, Romo’s prospective new teams have long indicated (to me and others) an unwillingness to take on his existing contract, which pays him $14 million in 2017. In a potential swap, not only might the Cowboys have to accept a low-offer – Romo might have to accept one, also, in the form of a smaller base salary featuring roster bonuses and performance incentives.

Romo being given his outright release by the Cowboys remains in play, of course; Dallas will net $5 .1 million of room if he is released, traded or retired, and $14 million of room if he is designated as a post-June 1 cut.

A retirement in some form? I reported on November 17 here on 105.3 The Fan the since-oft-regurgitated “scoop” regarding Romo being in receipt of interest from all the football networks, including ESPN and CBS. (I noted then Romo’s friendship with Jim Nantz and how it could logically lead to him telecasting football and golf.)

Romo’s situation remains fluid, with only the dreamily romantic (but realistically tumultuous) notion of him staying in Dallas to compete with Dak Prescott as a no-go.

I sense the organization knows it is on the verge of turmoil if it sits on this too long.

So, quite possibly, after this weekend, both sides will realize – via trade talk or retirement talk – that “too long” has arrived.