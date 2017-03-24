Hate Killing Suspect’s Kin ‘Shocked, Horrified’

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
NEW YORK (AP) — Relatives of a white Army veteran accused of killing a black stranger in a racial attack say they’re “shocked, horrified and heartbroken.”
James Harris Jackson’s family issued a statement Thursday through a lawyer. The relatives also extend prayers and condolences to the family of the victim, Timothy Caughman.
The 28-year-old Jackson was arraigned Thursday on a hate crime murder charge in New York City.
Authorities say he came to Manhattan from Baltimore with the aim of killing black men, knowing it would garner news coverage in the media capital of the world. Investigators say he came across the 66-year-old Caughman on a street Monday and stabbed him to death.
Jackson’s lawyer, Sam Talkin, says that if the facts of the case match the allegations, he’ll need to address what he calls “obvious psychological issues.”