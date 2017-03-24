RAIN IN NORTH TEXAS: Current Conditions | Forecast | Radar | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

Rowlett Murder Suspect Had Been Deported In 2012

March 24, 2017 7:32 AM
Filed Under: Dallas, Dallas County, Dionicio Lopez, Immigration, Murder, Rowlett, Rowlett PD, Shooting
Dionicio Polanco Lopez (credit: Rowlett Police Department)

ROWLETT (CBSDFW.COM) – A man from Dallas was found dead in the street early Wednesday morning, and the suspect had already been deported once before. Police arrested Dionicio Polanco Lopez for the shooting death of a Hispanic man. The victim’s name has not been released.

Emergency officials were called to the northbound service road of the the President George Bush Turnpike near Merritt Road in Rowlett after reports of an unconscious person in the middle of the street. Authorities arrived and found a 27-year-old man who had been shot once in the head.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Dallas County Medical Examiner determined that the Dallas man’s death was a homicide, and it was not long before a suspect was identified and taken into custody for the man’s murder.

Police in Rowlett along with the Texas Rangers on Thursday afternoon found and arrested Lopez in the 11000 block of Marsh Lane in Dallas. The 41-year-old suspect is currently being held in Rowlett. He now faces charges of murder and immigration violation.

According to authorities, Lopez had previously been deported in 2012 after a felony conviction in Dallas County.

