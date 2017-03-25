Ex-US Rep. Stockman Expects To Be 'Vindicated' On Charges Former U.S. Rep. Steve Stockman says he expects "to be vindicated" on allegations he conspired with staffers to bilk conservative foundations out of at least $775,000 that was meant for charitable purposes and voter education.

Harrison Ford Says He Was Distracted When He Flew Over PlaneActor Harrison Ford said he was distracted and concerned about turbulence from another aircraft last month when he mistakenly landed on a taxiway at a Southern California airport after flying low over an airliner with 116 people aboard, according to an audio recording released Friday.