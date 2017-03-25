Hulen Mall Evacuated As Police Search For Robbery Suspect

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Hulen Mall in south Fort Worth has been evacuated after police followed a robbery suspect into the mall Saturday morning.
Police say they have one suspect in custody, but are still conducting sweeps through the mall for other possible suspects.
According to police, the suspect robbed a store near the mall at gunpoint and stole a vehicle.
The owner of the stolen vehicle was able to track its location with an app on a smartphone.
Police followed the suspect into the mall where he then ran away from authorities.
The suspect is described as a man with a beard, glasses and a purple hoodie who stole a 2017 burgundy Chevy Trax with dealer tags.
This is a breaking situation and will be updated.