University Park Police Looking For Thief Seen In Viral Chase Video

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

UNIVERSITY PARK (CBSDFW.COM) – If he wanted an easy getaway, he picked the wrong construction crew. The viral video of workers chasing a thief through a Park Cities neighborhood has already been seen hundreds of thousands of times. Now investigators want help tracking down the thief.

University Park police said this remains an open investigation, and they’re still looking for the suspect they say stole equipment before leading workers on a dramatic chase.

Now that so many people have seen the video, investigators hope the thief won’t be able to hide for long.

A home surveillance camera caught the driver of the red car stopping in the middle of Douglas Avenue for what must have seemed like an easy score.

But after taking what University Park police describe as a $1,200 saw, the driver soon found himself on the run from a group of workers including one on the hood of his car.

“Well I was astounded the guy jumped on the hood of the car, but I can understand his, like I said moral outrage,” neighbor Rick Bauchman said.

Bauchman lives nearby and watched the YouTube video that has now been seen more than 400,000 times.

We met another neighbor who didn’t want to be identified but said she saw from her front porch the pickup truck chasing the red car crash into it before it is seen coming back on camera.

“And at that point the red car stopped, backed up, turned around, and came flying back past me with the person still attached to the hood,” the neighbor said.

The man can still be seen on the hood when the red car comes back into frame with a truck close behind ramming it as they speed through the neighborhood.

“I wish they’d caught him and beat the bejesus out of him,” Bauchman said.

Investigators said the man on the hood is okay and that no one was hurt in the chase.

The driver of the red car faces a theft of property charge.