De’Aaron Fox Gives Emotional Interview After Loss To UNC

Ryan Mayer

Lost in all of the ecstasy that results from a last-second game winning shot is just how much agony the opposing team endures. For the Kentucky Wildcats, yesterday was one of those days.

The Wildcats thought they had done enough to keep their season alive at least for a potential overtime period when Malik Monk hit a game tying three pointer with just about 10 seconds left in the game. However, the Tar Heels immediately inbounded the ball, raced up court and found sophomore Luke Maye who knocked down the game winning shot with just o.3 left on the clock.

Following the game, the scene in the Kentucky locker room was understandably a somber one. Point guard De’Aaron Fox couldn’t help but get emotional during a postgame interview.

"This isn't a locker room that looks like guys don't care. I love my brothers." Raw emotions. pic.twitter.com/5pW7WtruUr — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_SEC) March 27, 2017

Fox can be heard saying “This isn’t a locker room that looks like guys don’t care. I love my brothers man,” as he struggles to cope with the loss and continue conducting the interview. This is the kind of emotion from players that fans don’t often get to see. It’s heartbreaking to watch and a reminder of just how tough losses in the tournament can be for these kids.