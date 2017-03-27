Former TCU QB Trevone Boykin Arrested Following Dallas Wreck

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – Former TCU and current Seattle Seahawks quarterback Trevone Boykin was arrested following an accident in the uptown area of Dallas early Monday morning.
According to Dallas Police, officers were called to the Side Bar on Howell Street around 2:00 a.m. and found that a vehicle had crashed into the building injuring several people.
The driver of the car, 25-year-old Shabrika Bailey was arrested and charged with two counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle.
The passenger of the car, 23-year-old Trevone Boykin was charged with public intoxication and possession of marijuana.
Seven people were transported to to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries as a result of the crash.
This is the second time Boykin has been involved in an alcohol-related arrest. He was suspended from playing for TCU before the 2016 Alamo Bowl after assaulting a police officer during a bar fight.
