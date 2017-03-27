CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
Mother Shot And Killed Trying To Sell Gaming Console

March 27, 2017 7:27 PM By Joel Thomas
Filed Under: Deadly Shooting, mother murdered, online transaction, PlayStation

FORT WORTH (CBS11) – Witnesses say a mother trying to complete an online transaction was gunned down in front of her husband and son on Sunday.

The woman was trying to sell a gaming console.

They were to meet the ‘buyer’ at the Somerset Apartment complex off of North Normandale in West Fort Worth.

“We heard exactly ten gunshots,” said apartment complex resident Taysia Crabtree. “I was counting.”

Witnesses say a woman, her husband and her son had come to the back of the apartment complex to complete the transaction. That’s when the shooting started.

“As soon as he shot her he fell, actually,” Crabtree said. “And he stood back up and was shooting everywhere and that’s how it went into the wall.”

The masked gunman fired bullets into apartment walls and a car as he ran from the scene. People ducked for cover.

“There was another girl who lives there who said she’d just got off work and she saw the man start shooting and she hid in her car,” said Crabtree.

The masked gunman left behind a dying mother and her terrified family.

“There was a woman already laying here who had been shot,” Crabtree said pointing to a large, dried blood spot that had mixed with the motor oil in the parking lot. “The husband was sitting there crying. The child was sitting there crying.. It makes me scared because this is actually like a really quiet complex. And you know we have kids outside playing all the time. I had just came outside actually, maybe 10 minutes before it happened. I’d forgotten my phone charger in my car. So it makes me feel like what if I went 10 minutes later? It was right there. And it’s scary that someone would do that over a PlayStation. You know, they took someone’s wife. Someone’s mother. Over a PlayStation.”

Fort Worth Police were not commenting or releasing details Monday night.

