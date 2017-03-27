CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

President Trump Plans Office To Bring Business Ideas To Government

March 27, 2017 5:45 AM
Filed Under: Business, Government, Jared Kushner, Office of American Innovation, President Donald Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is set to announce a new White House office run by his son-in-law that will seek to overhaul government functions using ideas from the business sector.

A senior administration official said Trump on Monday will announce the White House Office of American Innovation. The official sought anonymity to discuss the move in advance of the formal rollout.

The plans for the office were first reported by The Washington Post. The office will be led by Jared Kushner, a senior adviser to Trump, and will report directly to the president.

Trump is preparing to announce the new office at a low point in his young administration, days after the Republican bill to repeal and replace Obamacare imploded in the House of Representatives.

