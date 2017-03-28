Dallas Woman Found Guilty In Butt Injection Trial

March 28, 2017 11:44 AM
DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – A Dallas jury convicted a woman involved in a bizarre ‘butt injection’ scheme of murder late Tuesday morning.

The Dallas County DA accused Denise ‘Wee Wee’ Ross of killing Wakesha Reid by injecting silicone into her buttocks as a beauty enhancement.

According to authorities, the silicone that was used in the cosmetic procedure was bought at a local hardware store, and Ross had no medical training.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office said Wykesha Reid died of pulmonary silicone embolization, associated with cosmetic silicone injections.

According to police, Ross and Jimmy ‘Alicia’ Clarke ran an illegal butt-enhancing operation out of a hair salon.

The Dallas County jury will now decide punishment, which could put Ross in prison for life.

