CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]

Frisco Mom & Sunday School Teacher Dies Helping Stranger

March 28, 2017 7:41 PM By Robbie Owens
Filed Under: Dallas North Tollway, DNT, good samaritan, Julia Zaman

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FRISCO (CBS11) – Julia Zaman of Frisco was a wife, a mother, friend and a Sunday School teacher.

Tuesday CBS11 learned that she was also the good Samaritan that died on the Dallas North Tollway, trying to help a stranger.

“I would have been surprised if she didn’t do that,” said her husband, Nadeem—still shell-shocked at the sudden loss. Nadeem says he’d seen his wife make a U-turn when spotting a crash, just to make sure help was on the way. She died just minutes from home.

“The next exit, she would have been off the highway,” said Nadeem.

Investigators say around 10:30 p.m. Monday,  Julia Zaman saw a driver lose control and crash into a concrete barrier on the DNT near the Sam Rayburn Tollway.

That vehicle came to rest in the left lane. Zaman apparently pulled over on the right shoulder. She was struck—with her cellphone in hand—when she stepped out of her vehicle.

That driver stopped and was taken to a local hospital with injuries not considered life threatening. Of the three vehicles involved in the crash, Zaman was the only fatality.

“It’s something you don’t plan for,” said Nadeem, when asked how he planned to move forward. “I don’t know.”

The couple had been married for 22 years. Although Julia taught Sunday School in her Mormon church, Nadeem says she was also immersed in his culture. They last spoke as she was leaving a friend’s boutique Monday night, where they were planning for an event.

“She always wore our clothes, and our jewelry when she would be at our events—she not only felt at home with our community, but she invited others to be a part of that community.”

That community is now embracing the family and doing all it can to soften the blow of the sudden loss. The couple’s 15-year-old daughter, Natasha, is autistic.

“Just comprehending now that her mother is no more. That’s part of the autism spectrum—comprehension… it grows with time and the next three or four days, this will become more challenging.”

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Friends have established a GoFundMe account to help the family with expenses.

Nadeem said his wife was the epitome of positive thinking—always looking for the good in others and the world around her. When asked what else she liked, his response: “She liked life,” and with his voice beginning to break, “she loved living.”

More from Robbie Owens
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia