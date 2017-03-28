Suspect Arrested In Connection Fort Worth Home Invasion

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TERRELL (CBSDFW.COM) – Investigators arrested a “person of interest” on Tuesday hours after a husband and wife were robbed and shot in a home invasion.

The Kia Sorento belonging to a Fort Worth couple who was shot in the home invasion was discovered on Tuesday night by investigators in Terrell.

Sources said the gunman used the couple’s credit card at a Terrell QuikTrip and at the same time were able to confirm a Terrell address for a vehicle it discovered earlier in the day.

Fort Worth Police searched a home in Terrell believed to be tied to the person of interest.

While investigators have not named the person in custody, neighbors said if it is the man who lives inside the home detectives were searching, they are devastated.

“It’s really… I don’t know how to say it but I really just can’t believe it,” said a neighbor who wanted to be identified as Miss Mims. “It’s just not real. It’s heartbreaking.”

Fort Worth Police have not said if or any charges have been filed.