Two Storm Chasers Killed Near Lubbock

March 28, 2017 5:23 PM

SPUR, TX (CBSDFW.COM) – Two storm chasers were killed just east of Lubbock today.

The men died when their vehicle crashed while chasing severe weather.

This is a developing story, please click back for updates.

