Two Storm Chasers Killed Near Lubbock

SPUR, TX (CBSDFW.COM) – Two storm chasers were killed just east of Lubbock today. The men died when their vehicle crashed while chasing severe weather. Extremely bad news west of Spur TX. I'm at a scene of triple fatality accident two are storm chasers. #txwx @NWSLubbock — Jeff Piotrowski (@Jeff_Piotrowski) March 28, 2017 Tornado at location now west of Spur TX.#txwx pic.twitter.com/HUIRYaoe4T — Jeff Piotrowski (@Jeff_Piotrowski) March 28, 2017 This is a developing story, please click back for updates.