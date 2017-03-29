Fort Worth Construction Company Wants To Help Build Border Wall

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (CBS11) – Contractors wanting to help build the controversial border wall to Mexico have until next Wednesday to bid on it, after the Trump Administration granted an extension.

John Garrett, who owns Fort Worth-based J. P. Construction, is hoping to get a contract.

“It’s one of the biggest projects in U.S. history,” said Garrett. “I would like to be part of it.”

Garrett is one of more than 600 contractors that have submitted bid to help build a 2,000-mile border wall, a major goal for President Donald Trump.

“I’m not into politics,” said Garrett. “I don’t have too many views in that range.”

He said it’s all about business.

Garrett said because a percentage of small and minority businesses have to be considered, he believes he has a strong shot.

The President says the wall will cost $12 billion. Other analysts estimate it to cost between $15 billion and $40 billion.

Garrett says right now he employs about 50 people and he plans to hire many more. He says if he is awarded part of that contract to help build the wall he would be deploying the entire workforce down to the southern border.

The specs call for the wall to be six feet deep and up to 30 feet tall. It must be difficult to climb or breach and it should be aesthetically pleasing.

Garrett said he thinks his company can handle it but admits it won’t be easy.

“The terrain is rough… you know wildlife you have to look into that,” he said.

Garrett said his bid only involves the 1,200 miles in Texas. He said he isn’t interested in working outside the state.