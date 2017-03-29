Ivanka Trump Makes White House Job Official

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

(CBSNEWS) – Ivanka Trump will become an official — albeit unpaid — government employee subject to ethics rules as an assistant to her father in the White House, CBS News confirmed Wednesday.

Trump already has an office in the West Wing, and her husband, Jared Kushner, already serves President Donald Trump as an unpaid senior adviser. Mr. Trump’s 35-year-old daughter has contributed significantly to her father’s campaign, transition, and now, his presidency, drawing criticism because she hasn’t been subject to the same ethics rules as an official, on-the-books White House employee.

Her title will be assistant to the president.

“I have heard the concerns some have with my advising the president in my personal capacity while voluntarily complying with all ethics rules,” Ms. Trump said in a Wednesday statement to the New York Times.

“Throughout this process I have been working closely and in good faith with the White House counsel and my personal counsel to address the unprecedented nature of my role,” she said.

