SEVERE STORMS HIT DFW: Damage Gallery | Share Photos | School Closings | Current Weather

Ivanka Trump Makes White House Job Official

March 29, 2017 5:28 PM
Filed Under: Government Employee, Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump, White House

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

(CBSNEWS) – Ivanka Trump will become an official — albeit unpaid — government employee subject to ethics rules as an assistant to her father in the White House, CBS News confirmed Wednesday.

Trump already has an office in the West Wing, and her husband, Jared Kushner, already serves President Donald Trump as an unpaid senior adviser. Mr. Trump’s 35-year-old daughter has contributed significantly to her father’s campaign, transition, and now, his presidency, drawing criticism because she hasn’t been subject to the same ethics rules as an official, on-the-books White House employee.

Her title will be assistant to the president.

“I have heard the concerns some have with my advising the president in my personal capacity while voluntarily complying with all ethics rules,” Ms. Trump said in a Wednesday statement to the New York Times.

“Throughout this process I have been working closely and in good faith with the White House counsel and my personal counsel to address the unprecedented nature of my role,” she said.

*READ MORE AT CBSNEWS.COM*

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia