12 Dead In Church Bus Crash Near San Antonio

UVALDE COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Twelve people were killed in a major crash near San Antonio Wednesday afternoon according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Preliminary information from the DPS indicated a Dodge PU Dully was traveling northbound on US 83 and the church bus was traveling southbound on US 83 just south of RR 1050.

Both vehicles collided head-on around 12:30 p.m.

The words, “First Baptist Church New Braunfels” are written on the side of the bus involved, according to KENS 5 TV.

Senior citizens from the church were reportedly on their way back from a retreat.

There were 14 people on board according to the DPS.

Governor Greg Abbott released a statement on the tragedy:

“Cecilia and I extend our deepest condolences to the victims and the families of those involved in today’s tragic event. We are saddened by the loss of life and our hearts go out to all those affected. We thank the first responders working on the scene in the wake of this unimaginable tragedy, and ask that all Texans join us in offering their thoughts and prayers.”

The Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office said the crash caused Highway 83 north to close near Garner State Park.

This is a developing story