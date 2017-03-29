Residents Begin To Recover From Lewisville Tornado

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LEWISVILLE (CBS11) – An EF-1 tornado ripped threw Lewisville early Wednesday morning resulting in downed trees and damaged homes but no serious injuries.

Residents like Danny Talbert near Sylvan Creek Drive was picking up what’s left of the fence he helped build.

“Just trying to get everything back in shape,” said Talber. “I only slept about an hour and a half.”

“Everybody came out to help everybody else,” said neighbor Jennifer Grizzaffi. “We have the roof blown out, portion of the shingles that are gone.”

Her fence blew away and her trees snapped, one of which blocked her front door before the fire department cleared it away.

Across the street from Grizzaffi’s home is one that is no longer inhabitable.

Neighbors said it will likely be several days to finish cleaning up.