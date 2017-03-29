Damage Reported After Severe Storms Rattle DFW Area Overnight

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]
CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 AM To 7:00 AM
SEVERE STORMS:  Current Info | Radar | Traffic | Share Photos/Video | Facebook | Twitter | Wx App

Damage Reported After Severe Storms Rattle DFW Area Overnight

March 29, 2017 4:01 AM
Filed Under: High Winds, severe weather, tornado, Weather

DALLAS/FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Severe thunderstorms rattled North Texas early Wednesday morning prompting several Tornado Warnings.

Wind speeds at times in the DFW area registered in the 90 MPH range according to radar estimates.

At one point during the storms, power flashes could be seen from the CBS11 studio tower cam on I-30 where a tornado warning was in effect.

At 4:15am Oncor was reporting at least 250,000 customers without power in Dallas and Tarrant County.

Keller and Mansfield Police Department were reporting early Wednesday morning that power lines were down in numerous areas around their cities.

Officials in Keller reported Hwy 377 was closed at North Tarrant Pkwy due to “power poles and lines down.” Keller Police said “police officers with Keller, Watauga and Fort Worth” departments were helping to divert traffic.

Jamie Moore with Johnson County Emergency Management told CBS 11 that so far there have not been any injuries reported. “We had a power pole that fell onto a house,” said Moore. “We hadn’t noticed a whole lot of significant building damage. But we had some 12-inch diameter trees that were down,” he continued. Moore suspects more damage reports will continue to come in to their offices.

Major tree debris and damage to RV’s was reported at Hidden Cove RV Park in The Colony in SE Denton County. One minor injury was also reported.

This is a developing situation. Refresh often for details.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia