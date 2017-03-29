Damage Reported After Severe Storms Rattle DFW Area Overnight

DALLAS/FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Severe thunderstorms rattled North Texas early Wednesday morning prompting several Tornado Warnings.

Wind speeds at times in the DFW area registered in the 90 MPH range according to radar estimates.

At one point during the storms, power flashes could be seen from the CBS11 studio tower cam on I-30 where a tornado warning was in effect.

At 4:15am Oncor was reporting at least 250,000 customers without power in Dallas and Tarrant County.

Keller and Mansfield Police Department were reporting early Wednesday morning that power lines were down in numerous areas around their cities.

Officials in Keller reported Hwy 377 was closed at North Tarrant Pkwy due to “power poles and lines down.” Keller Police said “police officers with Keller, Watauga and Fort Worth” departments were helping to divert traffic.

Jamie Moore with Johnson County Emergency Management told CBS 11 that so far there have not been any injuries reported. “We had a power pole that fell onto a house,” said Moore. “We hadn’t noticed a whole lot of significant building damage. But we had some 12-inch diameter trees that were down,” he continued. Moore suspects more damage reports will continue to come in to their offices.

Major tree debris and damage to RV’s was reported at Hidden Cove RV Park in The Colony in SE Denton County. One minor injury was also reported.

This is a developing situation. Refresh often for details.