Wednesday’s Warriors Honors National Vietnam War Veterans Day

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Today’s Wednesday’s Warriors number in the thousands.

Today is National Vietnam War Veterans Day, an opportunity for all of us, to pause a moment, and think about those who gave so much. Many of whom never received the proper welcome home they deserved.

It was 44 years ago today, that the last of our U.S. Troops left Vietnam after the long, and bloody war was finally over. More than 58,000 Americans laid down their lives, in defense, and in service to our country. Those who survived, came home to a thankless U.S.A.

Along with the physical scars, thousands suffered from lifelong effects of agent orange such as post-traumatic stress.

Wednesday’s Warriors salutes the more than 3 million who stepped forward to serve — Vietnam Veterans, who wore the uniform and deserve nothing short of their own dignity, and the respect of a grateful nation.

One of those 58,000 men was Sfc. Clarence Wilson Dunbar. His two tours in Vietnam came to an abrupt end, in country, Feb 15, 1969.

Salute them one. Salute them all.