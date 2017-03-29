Wednesday’s Warriors Honors National Vietnam War Veterans Day

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]
SEVERE STORMS HIT DFW: Damage Gallery | Share Photos | School Closings | Current Weather

Wednesday’s Warriors Honors National Vietnam War Veterans Day

March 29, 2017 2:33 PM By Doug Dunbar
Filed Under: America, Country, Democracy, Doug Dunbar, National Vietnam War Veterans Day, Peace, Pride, Sfc. Clarence Wilson Dunbar, U.S. Troops, vietnam veterans, war

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Today’s Wednesday’s Warriors number in the thousands.

Today is National Vietnam War Veterans Day, an opportunity for all of us, to pause a moment, and think about those who gave so much. Many of whom never received the proper welcome home they deserved.

It was 44 years ago today, that the last of our U.S. Troops left Vietnam after the long, and bloody war was finally over. More than 58,000 Americans laid down their lives, in defense, and in service to our country. Those who survived, came home to a thankless U.S.A.

Along with the physical scars, thousands suffered from lifelong effects of agent orange such as post-traumatic stress.

Wednesday’s Warriors salutes the more than 3 million who stepped forward to serve — Vietnam Veterans, who wore the uniform and deserve nothing short of their own dignity, and the respect of a grateful nation.

doug dunbar and father Wednesdays Warriors Honors National Vietnam War Veterans Day

CBS11 Ancor Doug Dunbar pays his respects to his father, and all who served in the Vietnam War. (photo courtesy: Dunbar family)

One of those 58,000 men was Sfc. Clarence Wilson Dunbar. His two tours in Vietnam came to an abrupt end, in country, Feb 15, 1969.

Salute them one. Salute them all.

More from Doug Dunbar
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia