2 Kids Killed By Downed Power Lines In Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The families of two young boys are coping with a devastating loss after the kids died at a Fort Worth park. It happened on Wednesday night at Oakland Lake Park because of a downed power line. The two children were electrocuted, and Oncor is calling it a “tragic accident.”

The two boys are said to both be about 11 or 12 years old. They were in a heavily wooded area of the park on Wednesday night, more than 12 hours after morning storms pummeled North Texas. Rescuers were called at around 6:15 p.m. after another kid was able to escape danger and find help.

The names of the children have not been released.

According to firefighters, the power lines were still full of energy and arching when they arrived at the wooded area. The lines had also sparked a grass fire.

“After the storm blew through, a large number of power lines down, tree limbs down, things like that,” Lt. Kyle Faulkner with the Fort Worth Fire Department stated. “So, definitely something everyone needs to be aware of around the city. This is still a hazard.”

Oncor was not at the scene when the boys were electrocuted, fire officials said, but responded after an emergency call from the fire department. The power company is working with authorities to figure out what happened, and has warned others to treat all downed lines as if they are energized.

“This is never something that we want to respond to or tell you guys about,” Faulkner said. “But we can’t talk about it enough, about safety around downed power lines. We’re just entering the storm season, and this is something that we’ll continue to deal with.”