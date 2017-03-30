Rangers Officially Sign Odor To 6-Year Extension

March 30, 2017 10:22 AM
The Texas Rangers have officially signed 2B Rougned Odor to a 6-year contract extension the team announced on Thursday.

According to the Rangers, the deal also includes a club option for 2023. Sources say the six-year deal is valued at $49.5 million.

Besides the infamous punch on Toronto Blue Jays’ Jose Bautista, Odor had a career year last season after he led the team with 33 home runs.

The 23-year-old established himself as one of the best offensive second-basemen in Major League Baseball.

