Rangers Officially Sign Odor To 6-Year Extension

The Texas Rangers have officially signed 2B Rougned Odor to a 6-year contract extension the team announced on Thursday.
According to the Rangers, the deal also includes a club option for 2023. Sources say the six-year deal is valued at $49.5 million.
Besides the infamous punch on Toronto Blue Jays’ Jose Bautista, Odor had a career year last season after he led the team with 33 home runs.
The 23-year-old established himself as one of the best offensive second-basemen in Major League Baseball.