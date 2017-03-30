Tasha’s KRLD To Do List March 30-April 2, 2017

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

The Fort Worth Food and Wine Festival BBQ Showdown is tonight at the Will Rogers Memorial Center (3/30) Pit masters from across the state come together to celebrate the festival launch and share their creations with guests. Enjoy barbecue along with some tasty sides from around North Texas as well as the famed Hill Country, and look for lots of great barbecue-worthy beverages as well.

Check out Hunter Hayes tonight at the House of Blues. (3/30)

Dallas Arboretum’s Cool Thursdays Spring Concert Series continues this evening with Rhythm Machine Band – A Lively Tribute to Gloria Estefan. (3/30)

The State’s biggest pop culture celebration kicks off Friday. Fan Expo Dallas 2017 is going to have tons of your favorite celebs. The Batmobile will be there as will Adam West and Burt Ward, the original Batman and Robin, in their last Dallas appearance. Mark Hamill, Stan Lee, Norman Reedus, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and the one and only Tim Curry… Fan Expo Dallas, Formerly Dallas Comic Con, is the largest comics, sci-fi, horror, anime and gaming convention in Texas is happening at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. (3/31-4-2)

At Dallas Market Hall this weekend (4/1-2), you can plan out that amazing vacation you’ve been wanting to take. At the 2017 Dallas Travel & Adventure Show, you can talk to local destination experts who have the inside knowledge of where to go and what to do.

New Visions, New Voices is today through Sunday at the Owen Arts Center on the SMU campus. (3/30-4/2) This spring playwriting festival, now in its 23rd season, presents one staged reading each of a variety of full-length plays written by graduating theatre students. You can also check out the Hawn Gallery Exhibit: Piecing It Together Friday March 31 – May 28, 2017 at Hawn Gallery – Hamon Arts Library, on the SMU campus. Piecing It Together features works by Danielle Kimzey, Mary Laube and Christopher Reno. These three painters share an interest in exploring the constructed idea of “home” and seek to demystify, through their abstract works, this insular domestic space. For more information call 214.768.3813.

The Big Texas Beer Fest is happening at the Automobile Building at Fair Park Friday and Saturday (3/31-4/1) The Big Texas Beer Fest is Dallas’ original beer festival. The 2017 event is the sixth-annual. Last year’s festival featured 120 breweries and over 500 beers.

Panic at the Disco is playing the Allen Event Center Friday night (3/31)

There is a 70’s Soul Jam at the Verizon Friday night. (3/31) See The Whispers, Mary Wilson and the Manhattans.

If you dig 007…check out 007-The Music of James Bond at Bass Hall this weekend (3/31-4/2)…compliments of the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra.

Ronnie Milsap is playing Arlington Music Hall Friday night. (3/31)

Brian Wilson is playing Choctaw Casino resort Friday night. (3/31) It is the Pet Sounds 50th Anniversary.

Comedian Lisa Lampanelli is playing the Majestic Friday night. If you value your life, do NOT sit on the first few rows.

The Randy Rogers Band and Deryl Dodd are playing the Bomb Factory Friday night. (3/31)

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater will be at Winspear Opera House Friday through Sunday. (3/31-4/1)

Lynyrd Skynyrd is playing Winstar Friday night. (3/31)

There is an April No Fool’s Weekend at Hangman’s House of Horrors. (3/31-4/1)

The Vintage Baseball Festival is at Farmers Branch Historical Park Saturday. (4/1) The Farmers Branch Base Ball Club (FBBBC) plays vintage baseball using 1860’s rules and customs. They say they call themselves the “Mustangs” because their city was first known as Mustang, Texas, before being renamed Farmers Branch in the mid-1800s. This event will feature teams from Barker, Carrollton, Irving, Kansas and Waxahachie, along with the hometown Farmers Branch Mustangs. Vintage Base Ball teams celebrate the great game by playing according to rules from the 1860s, when the game was invented. Among them are that the ball is pitched underhanded, players do not use gloves and all play is subject to ‘gentlemanly’ rules. Even the contemporary word “baseball” was used as two words during the Civil War era. Matches begin at the top of every hour between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. The public is invited and admission is free.

The National Video Game Museum is celebrating its 1 Year Anniversary Saturday and Sunday (4/1-2) Free Admission, ya’ll!!!

The Psychedelic Furs are playing the Granada tonight. (3/30) Not only was their tune “Love My Way” featured in the 1983 movie “Valley Girl”… their song “Pretty in Pink” had an entire movie named after it.

This Sunday, to celebrate the release of Andrew McCarthy’s debut novel, Just Fly Away, Alamo Drafthouse in Richardson is hosting a screening of PRETTY IN PINK preceded by a Q&A streamed live from Austin, TX with the author himself! (4/2)