The Foote Files: Elvis After Death: “A Little Less Conversation”

FORT WORTH (CBS11) – Who would have thought that a Dutch musician named Tom Holkenborg (better known as Junkie XL or JXL) would get permission from the Elvis Presley family to take one of his recordings from 1968 and turn it in to a worldwide hit in 2002? And the first one, too!

The song in question was “A Little Less Conversation” written by Mac Davis and Billy Strange, which Elvis sung in the 1968 movie “Live A Little, Love A Little.” It was only a minor hit in the US then as it was the B side of a 45 single, with the A side being “Almost In Love.” Elvis had recorded this song for his 1968 summer comeback special on NBC but it was decided later to not use it. In 2001, the song was used in the remake of the movie “Ocean’s Eleven” and subsequently Junkie XL comes into the picture.

The lyrics go like this:

“A little less conversation, a little more action please

All this aggravation ain’t satisfactioning me

A little more bite and a little less bark

A little less fight and a little more spark

Close your mouth and open up your heart and baby satisfy me

Satisfy me baby…”

JXL’s remix of this song was a #1 hit in over 20 countries: #1 on the Australian Dance Singles, #1 in Hungary, Ireland, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Sweden, Switzerland, and #1 on the UK Singles. Some 40 years after the death of Elvis, according to Forbes, his estate earned approximately $27 million in 2016. And still going and blowing!

Dallas Fort Worth radio personality Ron Chapman (KLIF/KVIL/KLUV/WFAA-TV/Dallas Morning News) told me once that Neil Diamond’s song “I Thank The Lord For The Night Time” would have been a good song for Junkie XL to do an electronic remix of. Agreed!!

There were three electronic remix versions made by JXL but the one here is the radio edit version: 3:30 in length. So as Ed Sullivan would say, “Ladies and Gentlemen…….Elvis Presley!!!”

Enjoy!