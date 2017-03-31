Amber Alert For 2 Children Out Of Haskell

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
HASKELL (CBSDFW.COM) – An Amber Alert has been issued for two children missing out of Haskell, approximately 200 miles west of Dallas-Fort Worth.
The Texas Department of Public Safety said authorities are looking for 4-year-old Malakai Lara who has brown hair and brown eyes and 8-year-old Devonte McGee who has with black hair and brown eyes.
The youngest child was wearing a Spiderman shirt.
Authorities believe the children are with 23-year-old Stephanie Wilson.
Cody McGee, 26, is also wanted in connection with this incident.
Authorities said Wilson is believed to be in a black 2007 Jeep Compass.
This is a photo of a similar Jeep.
The children are believed to be in “immediate and grave danger.”
They were last pinged in Abilene.
Any one with information on them should call police in their area.