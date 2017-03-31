The Ones To Know: Eric Nadel

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ARLINGTON (CBS11) – When you turn on 105.3 The Fan to hear a Texas Rangers game, you will likely hear the voice of Eric Nadel. His passion for the Rangers, and baseball in general, is undeniable.

“The thing that makes me so blessed in this job is I’m still a baseball fan,” Nadel explained.

He’s been calling games in Arlington since 1979. During the lean years and the years that the team made it to the World Series.

“I write in big red letters in my scorebook every night, ‘Smile. Have fun’,” Nadel told CBS11.

His passion for the game has been recognized by the Rangers where he is a member of the team’s Hall of Fame. And in 2014, he won the Ford C. Frick Award for broadcast excellence by the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.

Despite the awards, Nadel insists he is still learning when it comes to calling a baseball game with broadcast partner, Matt Hicks.

Nadel explained the work that goes into the art of calling a game: “One thing I keep in mind is the ball is in play for 16 minutes in a three-hour broadcast. It’s up to Matt and me to give you a reason to listen.”

Beyond the stadium, Nadel has found causes that are close to his heart. He supports a group called, Focus on Teens. The program to support homeless students is taking root in Dallas and Fort Worth school districts.

“There are a lot of different reasons that these kids become homeless. And it’s really important for them not to be homeless for too long and not get any support. That’s where they can become chronically homeless,” said Nadel.

There is his work with animals. It was after a trip to California nearly 20 years ago that he noticed North Texas didn’t have leash-free dog parks. He helped raise the money to establish the dog park at White Rock Lake in Dallas.

“And that’s what allowed the first dog park to be established and now they’re everywhere. And, yeah, I’m really proud of that,” proclaimed Nadel.

At 65-years-old, Nadel shows no signs of slowing down in the community or in the broadcast booth.

“I’m not even thinking about retiring because it’s still fun to go to work every day,” Nadel said.

And you’ll hear Eric Nadel and Matt Hicks, Monday, on the radio when the Texas Rangers open up another regular season at home against Cleveland.

Hear more from Eric Nadel here: