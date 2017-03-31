The Ones To Know: Eric Nadel

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]
CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

The Ones To Know: Eric Nadel

by Stewart Mckenzie | CBS11 March 31, 2017 4:30 PM
Filed Under: 105.3 The Fan, Eric Nadel, Play By Play, Texas Rangers, The Ones To Know

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ARLINGTON (CBS11) – When you turn on 105.3 The Fan to hear a Texas Rangers game, you will likely hear the voice of Eric Nadel. His passion for the Rangers, and baseball in general, is undeniable.

“The thing that makes me so blessed in this job is I’m still a baseball fan,” Nadel explained.

He’s been calling games in Arlington since 1979. During the lean years and the years that the team made it to the World Series.

“I write in big red letters in my scorebook every night, ‘Smile. Have fun’,” Nadel told CBS11.

His passion for the game has been recognized by the Rangers where he is a member of the team’s Hall of Fame. And in 2014, he won the Ford C. Frick Award for broadcast excellence by the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.

Despite the awards, Nadel insists he is still learning when it comes to calling a baseball game with broadcast partner, Matt Hicks.

Nadel explained the work that goes into the art of calling a game: “One thing I keep in mind is the ball is in play for 16 minutes in a three-hour broadcast. It’s up to Matt and me to give you a reason to listen.”

Beyond the stadium, Nadel has found causes that are close to his heart. He supports a group called, Focus on Teens. The program to support homeless students is taking root in Dallas and Fort Worth school districts.

“There are a lot of different reasons that these kids become homeless. And it’s really important for them not to be homeless for too long and not get any support. That’s where they can become chronically homeless,” said Nadel.

There is his work with animals. It was after a trip to California nearly 20 years ago that he noticed North Texas didn’t have leash-free dog parks. He helped raise the money to establish the dog park at White Rock Lake in Dallas.

“And that’s what allowed the first dog park to be established and now they’re everywhere. And, yeah, I’m really proud of that,” proclaimed Nadel.

At 65-years-old, Nadel shows no signs of slowing down in the community or in the broadcast booth.

“I’m not even thinking about retiring because it’s still fun to go to work every day,” Nadel said.

And you’ll hear Eric Nadel and Matt Hicks, Monday, on the radio when the Texas Rangers open up another regular season at home against Cleveland.

Hear more from Eric Nadel here:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia