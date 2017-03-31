Transit System Ups Service After I-85 Collapse In Atlanta

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter
Atlanta’s rapid transit system is increasing service to accommodate increased ridership expected after a massive fire caused a section of Interstate 85 to collapse.
The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority, or MARTA, says it’s increasing rail services and will have additional staff on hand to help passengers.
The fire and subsequent collapse happened during the Thursday afternoon rush hour. Georgia Department of Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurry says there’s no way to tell when the highway can be safely reopened to traffic in either direction.
The interstate, which carries 250,000 cars a day, is a major thoroughfare for traffic heading north and south through Atlanta.
Georgia State Patrol Commissioner Mark McDonough says the bridge collapse effectively “puts a cork in the bottle.”
