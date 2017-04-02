Arlington Native Maren Morris Reflects On Award-Filled Year

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – From the Grammys to the American Country Music Awards, singer Maren Morris is no stranger to the primetime stage filled with music, celebrities, and, of course, awards.

The Arlington native took home the Grammy for Best Country Solo Performance and beat out country superstars like Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban. Morris also performed live alongside R&B singer Alicia Keys.

“To be sort of in the ranks of them – and to win and perform and perform with someone as amazing as Alicia Keys… it felt like the torch was being passed to me,” said Morris.

Morris left the CMA Awards in November 2016 as New Artist of the Year.

At Sunday’s American Country Music Awards, Morris won New Female Vocalist of the Year.

Before attending Sunday’s award show, Morris visited Dallas as a breather from her award-filled year.

She performed at the House of Blues in Dallas which is a place she dreamed of headlining since she was a little girl and aspiring artist.

“It just feels like this perfect storm of excitement,” said Morris. “It’s just been the craziest year of my life.”

The Arlington native knows she wouldn’t be in the bright lights of music if it wasn’t for her family.

“I just feel really blessed to be at the center of it and part of it is just coming from a family who has always supported me,” said Morris. “[It] never felt like it was a pipe dream or silly little girl concept.”

From driving her to gigs to walking the red carpet, Morris’ parents continue to offer their support.

“She won and we all freaked out and jumped up and yelled,” said Morris’ father.

Morris credits her musical taste to her parents and the state of Texas.

“It’s so cool to come from a state with just a colorful musical fabric,” explained Morris.

The country music powerhouse says she might need to build an extra shelf to hold all of the awards she has accumulated in the past year. She also won’t forget the state where her whole career started.

“It like to think there is something in the water here in Texas,” said Morris