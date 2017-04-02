CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
Beltre To Start Season On Disabled List

April 2, 2017 8:25 AM
Adrian Beltre, Disabled List, Texas Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers are ready for the start of the regular season.

Adrian Beltre, who played in the World Baseball Classic, isn’t.

Beltre will go on the disabled list to begin his 20th major league season, Rangers manager Jeff Banister said after Texas beat the Kansas City Royals 5-3 to end the teams’ exhibition schedule on Saturday.

Tightness in his right calf was too much for Beltre to overcome. The Rangers said the third baseman would go on the 10-day disabled list on Sunday, retroactive to Thursday.

gettyimages 650602350 e1491141302724 Beltre To Start Season On Disabled List

MIAMI, FL – MARCH 09: Adrian Beltre #39 of the Dominican Republic hits during a Pool C game of the 2017 World Baseball Classic against Canada at Miami Marlins Stadium on March 9, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

“We felt, all parties involved, that it was best to start with him on the disabled list,” Banister said. “If he can do the work, I don’t think it will be long that we could get him up to game speed and ready to go where he feels good about it. We want Adrian on the field as much as we can have him on the field, trying to make the right decision for the long term.”

Beltre had left the stadium when the media entered the Texas clubhouse.

“Our intent is for (Joey) Gallo to play third base,” Banister said.

Gallo has been up and down between the Rangers and the minor leagues during the past two seasons. He was not visibly emotional about making the opening day roster for the first time.

“That was my intent in spring training to make it,” Gallo said.

Texas had a scoreless tie and two wins in the last three games, all against Kansas City, to finish at 17-16-3.

The Royals (17-15-2) had been shut out in the first two games. Drew Butera led off the fifth inning with his second home run of the spring for KC’s only run, ending a 22-inning scoreless streak.

Gomez drove in an unearned run in the first inning with his second sacrifice fly in two games. In the four-run second, Delino DeShields hit another sacrifice fly, Choo lined a two-run double and scored on a double by Gomez.

