Full List Of ACM Award Winners 2017

The 52st Academy of Country Music Awards take place tonight (April 2) from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
The show is hosted by Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley and will feature performances by Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Lady Antebellum, Sam Hunt, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton and many more.
See the full list of winners below (we’ll show all the nominees in a category; when the winner is announced, we’ll bold their name).
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Florida Georgia Line
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Jason Aldean
Dierks Bentley
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
Big & Rich
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Eli Young Band
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
NEW MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Kane Brown
Chris Janson
Chris Lane
Jon Pardi
Brett Young
NEW FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Lauren Alaina
Cam
Brandy Clark
Maren Morris
NEW VOCAL DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR
A Thousand Horses
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
LOCASH
Maddie & Tae
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Black – Dierks Bentley
Dig Your Roots – Florida Georgia Line
HERO – Maren Morris
Ripcord – Keith Urban
The Weight of These Wings – Miranda Lambert
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
Blue Ain’t Your Color – Keith Urban
H.O.L.Y. – Florida Georgia Line
Humble And Kind – Tim McGraw
My Church – Maren Morris
Vice – Miranda Lambert
SONG OF THE YEAR
Blue Ain’t Your Color – Keith Urban
Die A Happy Man – Thomas Rhett
Humble And Kind – Tim McGraw
Kill A Word – Eric Church Featuring Rhiannon Giddens
Tennessee Whiskey – Chris Stapleton
Vice – Miranda Lambert
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Fire Away – Chris Stapleton
Forever Country – Artists of Then, Now & Forever
Humble And Kind – Tim McGraw
Peter Pan – Kelsea Ballerini
Vice – Miranda Lambert
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Ashley Gorley
Luke Laird
Hillary Lindsey
Shane McAnally
Lori McKenna
VOCAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
Different For Girls – Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King
Forever Country – Artists of Then, Now & Forever
May We All – Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw
Setting The World On Fire – Kenny Chesney Featuring P!nk
Think Of You – Chris Young Featuring Cassadee Pope
