CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

John Cena And Nikki Bella Get Engaged At WrestleMania

April 3, 2017 6:42 AM
Filed Under: John Cena, Nikki Bella, Wrestlemania, Wrestlemania 33

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Wrestlers John Cena and Nikki Bella finished off their opponents at WrestleMania and then decided to take on what could be their biggest challenge yet: Marriage.

Cena got down on one knee after the pair defeated The Miz and Marse in a tag team match Sunday at WrestleMania 33. A tweet from WWE showed Cena proposing with a diamond ring.

He said he had been waiting “so long” to ask her to marry him.

She said yes and planted a kiss on him.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia