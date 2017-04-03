Mesquite High Student Shot, Killed At House Party

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MESQUITE (CBS11) – A Mesquite High School student was shot and killed at a massive house party friend say he helped organize.

Police are searching for the shooter.

Eighteen-year-old Daniel Pacheco posted an online flier on Instagram and a lot of people saw it.

“Kids drinking and doing drugs,” said a neighbor. “Front yard, back yard, all over the neighborhood, all over everybody else’s yards and lawns. It just got out of control really fast.”

Hundreds of people showed up Friday to the party at the home in the 800 block of Crest Meadow Lane.

“More people than expected came… and some stuff we couldn’t handle,” said 19-year-old Kevin Salazar, who was one of the hosts of the party.

Salazar said he was in the front yard when he heard gunshots coming from the back yard.

“I don’t who the guys are,” said Salazar. “I knew probably less than half of the people there and then that was it.”

Officers did not see any other injured people at the home when they arrived.

Pacheco was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead Saturday afternoon.