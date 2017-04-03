CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
CBS 11 NEWS @ 6: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 6:00 PM To 6:30 PM

Mesquite High Student Shot, Killed At House Party

April 3, 2017 5:30 PM By Dan Haggerty
MESQUITE (CBS11) – A Mesquite High School student was shot and killed at a massive house party friend say he helped organize.

Police are searching for the shooter.

Eighteen-year-old Daniel Pacheco posted an online flier on Instagram and a lot of people saw it.

“Kids drinking and doing drugs,” said a neighbor. “Front yard, back yard, all over the neighborhood, all over everybody else’s yards and lawns. It just got out of control really fast.”

Hundreds of people showed up Friday to the party at the home in the 800 block of Crest Meadow Lane.

“More people than expected came… and some stuff we couldn’t handle,” said 19-year-old Kevin Salazar, who was one of the hosts of the party.

Salazar said he was in the front yard when he heard gunshots coming from the back yard.

“I don’t who the guys are,” said Salazar. “I knew probably less than half of the people there and then that was it.”

Officers did not see any other injured people at the home when they arrived.

Pacheco was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead Saturday afternoon.

