Police Seeking Person Of Interest In Little Elm Man’s Disappearance

LITTLE ELM (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 95-year-old Little Elm man and the man seen with him at a local Walmart.

Joe Farris was first reported missing after 1 p.m. Sunday near his home on Crystal Lake Drive.

About five hours later, he was spotted at the Walmart at FM 423 and Eldorado Parkway in far west Frisco and seen getting into a small black SUV with the man pictured below.

Police tell us the person of interest is in his mid-30s, was wearing brown pants, a mesh trucker-style ball cap, and a gray sweatshirt with the words “Smith and Wesson” on the front.

The two were seen leaving the Walmart parking lot around 6:20 p.m.



Mr. Farris is described as 5-feet-6-inches tall with white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing tan pants, a western-style checked shirt and a crushed hat.

Late Sunday night, Little Elm Police were able to trace Mr. Farris to a bus stop in Dallas and were working with Dallas Police and DART Police to find him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Little Elm Police at 940-349-1600.