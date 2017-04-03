Revisiting Neighborhoods Impacted By Tornadoes 5 Years Later

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Five years ago on April 3, 2012, a tornado outbreak tore through North Texas in the middle of the day.

A few of the hardest hit areas (17 tornados struck) in Tarrant county were Arlington and nearby Kennedale.

St. Barnabas United Methodist Church associate pastor, Mike Rodden will never forget.

“The sirens went off and it happened quickly. It blew over the church and did some significant damage. People were scared but no one got hurt. That day the church and surrounding neighborhoods took a big hit,” Rodden described, “but today the church and the neighborhoods have been rebuilt and they stand stronger than ever.”

Arlington resident Larry Phillips said every time a tornado siren sounds off he and his wife are reminded of what happened in 2012.

“When the sirens go off she is ready to go into the bath tub or something,” said Phillips.

While many people have different memories of what happened, many agree it was through the good will of the community that they were able to rebuild and bounce back 5 years later.

“The outpouring of love and connection that we had with the community still kind of has resonance with us today,” said Rodden.