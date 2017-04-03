Suspect In Custody After Shooting At Frisco Home

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) – A suspect is in custody in Frisco where detectives are investigating a shooting in the 6000 block of Larkspur Lane.
The shooting happened around 4:20 p.m. Monday.
Police said when officers got there, they took a 45-year-old man into custody without incident.
He is currently being held in the Frisco Jail and is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The victim of the shooting is a 44-year-old man. He was rushed to the hospital. Police did not know his condition as of 7:15 p.m. Monday.
A cause of the shooting has not yet been determined and the incident is currently under investigation.