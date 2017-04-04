15 Year Old Boy Hospitalized After E-Cigarette Explodes

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (KRLD) – A Tarrant County teenager is recovering in the hospital after an e-cigarette blew up in his face.
The 15-year-old suffered severe burns to his face and chest after the e-cigarette exploded as he used it. Tarrant County sheriffs responded to the 9-1-1 call from Fossil Creek Estates on Round Hill Road around 5 yesterday evening.
The teen was airlifted to Parkland Hospital in Dallas, but is expected to recover from his injuries. The explosion from the e-cigarette did not cause any other injuries or any other damage.
Recent studies are looking at the risks posed by e-cigarettes, especially the danger of their batteries shorting out and causing these explosions. These cases often result in third-degree burns.
The legal age for using an e-cigarette is 18. The Tarrant County fire marshal is heading up the investigation.