Eat See Play: Vetro Glassblowing

April 4, 2017 7:05 PM
GRAPEVINE (CBSDFW.COM) – Things are heating up right in the heart of Grapevine.

At Vetro Glassblowing they’re making one-of-a-kind art and they like it hot.

Founder David Gappa and his team of artists are taking an ancient art and bringing it to life right before you eyes.

“First and foremost we have an open studio policy which means that we have bleachers right here in the studio and we encourage patrons to come be a part of who we are as glassmakers,” said Gappa.

But that’s not all.

Vetro will even let you help make your own art.

Taryn Jones tries her hand at glassblowing in this edition of Eat See Play.

