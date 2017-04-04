Fans Share Why They’ll Miss Romo

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As fans dialed in to 105. 3 The Fan, callers expressed relief and excitement over Tony Romo’s new chapter.

The fan favorite is stepping away from football to join CBS as an NFL analyst.

“I think he could’ve played if he wanted to. This is his choice. He’s been hurt,” said Cowboys fan Jerry Welch.

Welch admires Romo’s decision to step away from the game.

“He’s had an awesome career and done things most guys can’t do. For him to be starting the next part of his life is probably exciting for him. I think that’s a good thing.”

Over at The Barbershop in Dallas, even “D Man The Barber” – a 49ers fan, believes it’s smart for Romo to focus on health and family.

“It’d be bad if your dad wanted to play football but you only saw him play on TV and you can’t share that experience on the front yard or back yard,” said “D Man The Barber.”

Fans believe Romo will do great in his new gig.

But some said they hope he may return to the field.