Keller Bubble Dome Proposal Bursts After Amendement Fails

KELLER (CBSDFW.COM) – After hours of debate and discussion at Keller Town Hall, council members voted down an amendment that would allow two, large bubble domes on the site of a new tennis complex, “The Birch.”

Due to the amount of opposition, a super majority was required for the approval of the bubble domes, meaning 6 out of 7 council member needed to vote “yes” for it to be approved.

In a 5-to-2 vote, the amendment failed.

Residents near the project were worried the bubble domes would be unsightly and impact property values.

Former tennis pro Taylor Dent, who’s heading the tennis complex, dismissing those notions and felt “The Birch” would be an economic driver for Keller.

The city attorney for Keller said plans for the project could be resubmitted, but would have to start from the beginning of the process.