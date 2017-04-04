CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]

Midlothian PD Investigating Possible Attempted Child Abduction

April 4, 2017 11:12 AM
Filed Under: investigation, J.R. Irvin Elementary School, midlothian, Midlothian Police Department, possible attempted abduction, student apporached

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIDLOTHIAN (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Midlothian are looking for a man who they say may have been trying to lure a child away in a van.

As officials continue searching for the person, officers are stepping up patrols at nearby J.R. Irvin Elementary School. Police say, for the next several days at least, there will be more patrol cars in the mornings and afternoons — when kids are walking to and from school.

According to investigators, it was around 4:30 Monday afternoon when a man in a baby-blue colored van, near Avenue I and South 5th Street, approached a boy believed to be about 12-years-old.

The man only asked the boy if he needed a ride. Officers say he was not aggressive and never got out of the vehicle. The boy ran to a woman who witnessed the incident from her car and she called 911.

Bobby Worley lives in the area and is glad the boy wasn’t harmed. “This witness did the right thing and the kid did the right thing, thank goodness. Probably should use this as a learning experience for other children on how to react in a similar situation,” he said.

As it stands, investigators are working to identify the driver and find out his intention. Midlothian Police Department Captain John Spann said, “Our concern is that somebody could just go up to a strange child and ask them if they needed a ride home because that’s out of the norm, especially in these days in time.”

School resource officers are also on heightened alert and will be talking to the boy today to try and learn more about the incident. Police say if this was a misunderstanding they’re hoping the man will come forward and clear it up.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia