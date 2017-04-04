Rangers Homers Can Lead To Free ‘Grand Slam’ For Fans

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Fans at Globe Life Park will have extra incentive this season to hope for a Rangers homer in the second inning.
For the entire 2017 season, the second inning of all home games will be ‘Denny’s Second Inning Slam.’
For each Rangers home run during the second inning, every fan in the stadium will win a free Denny’s Original Grand Slam® breakfast.
The ‘Denny’s Second Inning Slam’ promotion will be featured at each of the Rangers’ 81 regular-season home games and will be redeemable at any participating Denny’s in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area through the end of the regular season in September.
“At Denny’s, we are thrilled to partner with the Texas Rangers for another exciting season,” said Herles Villanueva, district manager for Denny’s. “We look forward to celebrating with the Rangers and welcoming fans into our booths as they make memories inside and outside of the ballpark.”
Also, on Tuesday, June 20, Denny’s and the Texas Rangers will feature a giveaway for Rangers fans under the age of 13.
The first 7,500 kids in attendance will receive a special Rangers hooded towel resembling the Rangers’ mascot, Captain.