Rangers Rally But Fall Short, Drop To 0-2

ARLINGTON (AP) – Joey Gallo hit a mammoth 2-run blast and the Rangers led off the bottom of the 9th with back to back doubles, but it wasn’t enough as they fall to Cleveland 4-3 at Globe Life Park.

Carlos Santana led off with a home run, Carlos Carrasco struck out seven in his first start since breaking a bone in his right hand last season.

Carrasco (1-0) missed the playoffs for the AL champion Indians after getting struck on his hand by a line drive Sept. 17, then had some elbow discomfort this spring. The right-hander limited Texas to two runs and had one walk on 78 pitches over 5 2/3 innings.

Cody Allen allowed consecutive doubles by Nomar Mazara and Mike Napoli starting a 25-pitch ninth inning before striking out Rougned Odor, pinch-hitter Jurickson Profar and Joey Gallo for his second save. Allen struck out the side in the opener around a triple by Elvis Andrus.

Cleveland won the first two games to clinch the opening series against two-time defending AL West champions.